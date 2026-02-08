Il primo ministro thailandese Anutin Charnvirakul ha vinto le elezioni puntando tutto sul nazionalismo. Lo scorso mese, durante un comizio a Bangkok, ha detto chiaramente che la sua Bhumjaithai Party avrebbe fatto affidamento sui temi nazionalisti per conquistare il voto. La sua strategia ha funzionato, portandolo alla vittoria.

“I promise to you all that I will safeguard Thailand with my life,” the 59-year-old politician said. “Just choose Bhumjaithai to guard the country, to help safeguard all of our land.” The stump speech captured Anutin’s strategy of riding a wave of nationalism washing through Thailand in the wake of a fierce border conflict with Cambodia - a gamble that has paid off. In preliminary results issued by Thailand’s Election Commission late on Sunday, Bhumjaithai took a commanding lead over the progressive People’s Party and populist Pheu Thai. “Nationalism is in the heart of everybody in the Bhumjaithai party,” he told reporters as the results trickled in. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Thailand’s PM Anutin staked his election on nationalism — and won

Il primo ministro thailandese Anutin Charnvirakul ha appena sciolto il parlamento, aprendo la strada a una campagna elettorale molto combattuta.

Il prossimo 8 febbraio, la Thailandia si appresta a votare per le elezioni generali.

