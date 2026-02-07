algeria begins to cancel air services agreement with uae

Algeria ha iniziato a cancellare l’accordo sui servizi aerei con gli Emirati Arabi Uniti. La decisione riguarda il patto firmato ad Abu Dhabi nel maggio 2013. Le autorità algerine hanno avviato le procedure di revoca e stanno comunicando alle compagnie aeree di sospendere i voli tra i due paesi. La mossa potrebbe avere ripercussioni sui collegamenti aerei e sui viaggi tra Algeria e Emirati. Per ora, non ci sono dichiarazioni ufficiali su quando il processo sarà completato.

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Algeria has begun the process of cancelling its air services agreement with the United Arab Emirates, signed in Abu Dhabi in May 2013, state media said on Saturday. It gave no immediate reason for the move, but Algerian media outlets have strongly criticised the UAE in recent months, accusing it of attempting to sow regional discord. “Under Article 22 of the agreement, the Emirati side must be formally notified of the termination through diplomatic channels. The Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will also be notified to undertake the necessary procedures within the organization. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

