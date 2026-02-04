I militari pakistani hanno inviato droni e elicotteri nella regione del sud-ovest per mettere fine allo stallo nel deserto, dove sono morti almeno 58 persone. Le forze di sicurezza sono intervenute per riprendere il controllo di una città occupata dai separatisti, in una operazione che ha coinvolto mezzi aerei e personale sul campo. La situazione resta tesa e ancora non si conoscono i dettagli completi sulle vittime e sui feriti.

Police officials gave details of the situation on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media. In the desert town of Nushki, home to about 50,000, the insurgents seized control of the police station and other security installations, triggering a three-day standoff. Police said seven officers were killed in the fighting before they regained control of the town late on Monday, while operations against the BLA continue elsewhere in the province. “More troops were sent to Nushki,” said one security official. “Helicopters and drones were used against the militants.” Pakistan’s interior ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Pakistan sends helicopters, drones to end desert standoff; 58 dead

