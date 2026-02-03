UAE pledges $500 million for Sudan aid as Washington gathers donors

Il governo degli Emirati Arabi Uniti ha annunciato di voler donare 500 milioni di dollari per aiutare il Sudan. La promessa arriva mentre Washington chiede ai paesi donatori di contribuire alla crisi nel paese africano. Nei prossimi giorni, si terranno incontri internazionali per raccogliere fondi e sostenere il Sudan, che attraversa un momento difficile.

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 - The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday pledged to donate $500 million to a U.N. fund for humanitarian aid for Sudan, amid a U.S. push to renew efforts towards a truce in the conflict that has devastated the country. Sudan has accused the UAE of arming the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) which have been fighting the Sudanese army in the civil war that broke out in April 2023 - a charge the UAE denies but U.N. experts and U.S. lawmakers have found credible. Speaking at a donor event in Washington, UAE state minister Lana Nusseibeh said her country wanted to see a truce in the conflict, without referring to her country’s alleged support for the RSF. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

