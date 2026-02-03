syrian security deploy in key kurdish city under us backed deal

Le forze di sicurezza siriane sono entrate nella città di Qamishli, nel nord-est del Paese, sotto un accordo sostenuto dagli Stati Uniti. La mossa ha sorpreso molti residenti, che temevano un’escalation di tensioni. La presenza delle autorità siriane si inserisce in un contesto complesso, con i combattimenti tra forze governative, gruppi curdi e altri attori locali. La situazione resta volatile e gli abitanti aspettano sviluppi concreti.

QAMISHLI, Syria, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Syrian government security forces entered the Kurdish-controlled northeastern city of Qamishli on Tuesday, security sources and witnesses said, implementing a U.S.-backed deal to bring Kurdish-run regions back under central government control. “Today the Syrian people won . and we begin a new chapter away from revenge, hate speech and divisions,” he said. On Monday, Interior Ministry vehicles entered the city of Hasakah, about 80 km (47 miles) south of Qamishli. The January 30 accord foresees a phased integration of Kurdish fighters with Damascus forces. The U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Le forze siriane stanno avanzando nel nord-est del paese, dirigendosi verso Raqqa e Hasakah, aree sotto controllo curdo e sostenute dagli Stati Uniti.

La Siria vede un passo importante: le forze siriane curde, note come SDF, annunciano di aver raggiunto un accordo con il governo centrale.

Syrian security convoy heads to key Kurdish city under US-backed deal

Argomenti discussi: TASS (TELEGRAM) * SIRIA: LUNEDÌ 2 AVRÀ INIZIO UN'OPERAZIONE PER LO SCHIERAMENTO DELLE FORZE DI SICUREZZA INTERNE NELLA PROVINCIA AL-HASAKAH, POPOLATA DAI CURDI.

