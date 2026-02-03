Palestinian women raccontano un viaggio da incubo tornando a Gaza. Dopo giorni di attese e restrizioni, sono state finalmente fatte passare di nuovo attraverso il valico di Rafah, ma il percorso si è rivelato pieno di difficoltà e paure. Molte di loro descrivono un cammino lungo e stressante, segnato da incertezze e tensioni, che ha lasciato tracce profonde nei loro ricordi. La situazione resta complicata, e il ritorno in città si trasforma in una vera e propria odissea.

“It was a journey of horror, humiliation and oppression,” said 56-year-old Huda Abu Abed by phone from the tent her family is living in at Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Her account was supported by that of another woman Reuters interviewed, and by comments from a third woman interviewed on Arab television. Of the 50 people waiting to leave Gaza, mostly for medical treatment, only five patients with seven relatives escorting them managed to cross into Egypt on Monday. Abu Abed said the returnees, who were restricted to a single suitcase each, first encountered problems at the crossing where European border monitors confiscated toys they were taking home as gifts, she said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Internazionale.it - Palestinian women describe 'journey of horror' crossing back into Gaza

