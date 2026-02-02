Olympics-US hospitality space changes name from ‘Ice House’ to ‘Winter House’ following protests

Gli organizzatori dei Giochi Olimpici di Milano-Cortina hanno deciso di cambiare il nome di uno spazio dedicato agli atleti. Inizialmente chiamato “Ice House”, ora si chiama “Winter House”. La modifica arriva dopo alcune proteste sul nome originale. La decisione mira a rispondere alle critiche e a evitare polemiche durante l’evento.

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Olympic officials have changed the name of an athlete hospitality space at the Milano Cortina Games from “Ice House” to “Winter House,” a move that comes following protests in Minneapolis over the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. The venue has been billed by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) as an “athlete-first space” where U.S. figure skaters, hockey players, speedskaters and their families can gather in what is normally a boutique-style hotel in the heart of Milan. “Our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games,” U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

