Egypt’s drone deployment to border raises stakes in Sudan’s civil war

Le truppe egiziane hanno inviato droni da combattimento sul confine con il Sudan, aumentando la tensione nella zona. Il governo di Il Cairo ha deciso di rafforzare la sua presenza militare dopo gli ultimi scontri tra le fazioni sudanesi, preoccupato per l’escalation del conflitto. Nei giorni scorsi, sono stati visti droni turchi volare sopra le aree di confine, un passo che potrebbe cambiare gli equilibri sul campo. La situazione resta molto instabile, con rischi di nuovi scontri più intensi.

Egypt’s presidency warned in December that the country’s national security was directly linked to Sudan’s, and Cairo would not allow its “red lines” to be crossed. Those lines include preserving Sudan’s territorial integrity and rejecting any “parallel entities” that threaten the country’s unity, it said. Two Egyptian security officials told Reuters two airports in the south have been supplied with military equipment over the past eight months or so to secure the border and carry out military strikes to protect “national security.” The officials, who like other sources spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide details. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

