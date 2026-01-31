judge orders release of 5 year old father detained in minnesota ice raid

Un giudice federale ha ordinato la liberazione di Adrian Conejo Arias e del suo bambino di cinque anni, Liam Conejo Ramos. I due erano stati fermati durante un'operazione di immigrazione in Minnesota. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di tensione e proteste, e ora la famiglia potrà riunirsi mentre si aspetta il prosieguo del procedimento legale.

DETROIT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A federal judge has ordered the release of Adrian Conejo Arias and his five-year-old son, Liam Conejo Ramos, whom immigration officers detained during a Minnesota raid. “The case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatizing children,” U.S. District Judge Fred Biery wrote in a ruling published on Saturday. “Ultimately, Petitioners may, because of the arcane United States immigration system, return to their home country, involuntarily or by self-deportation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

