Questa mattina in Minnesota, i funzionari dell’ICE hanno ricevuto nuove istruzioni: devono evitare ogni contatto con gli “agitatori” durante le operazioni. La direttiva, arrivata inaspettatamente, cambia le modalità di intervento sul campo e ha già suscitato reazioni contrastanti. Per ora, nessun dettaglio su come questa scelta influenzerà le attività di controllo e se ci saranno conseguenze pratiche sul territorio.

The new guidance, offering the most detailed look so far at how operations would change after two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens protesting in Minneapolis, also orders U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers only to target immigrants who have criminal charges or convictions. That would mark a departure from the broad sweeps that have provoked backlash and legal challenges in Minneapolis and other U.S. cities. “DO NOT COMMUNICATE OR ENGAGE WITH AGITATORS,” said an email disseminated by a top ICE official. “It serves no purpose other than inflaming the situation. No one is going to convince the other. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-ICE officers in Minnesota directed not to interact with ‘agitators’ in new orders

L’incidente avvenuto a Minnesota, in cui un ufficiale dell’ICE ha perso la vita, ha suscitato reazioni di tristezza e riflessione.

Il Dipartimento per la sicurezza interna degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato l'invio di ulteriori centinaia di agenti a Minnesota, in risposta a recenti sviluppi sulla sicurezza pubblica.

Anti-ICE Protests in Minnesota After Renee Good Killed

Exclusive: ICE officers in Minnesota directed not to interact with 'agitators' in new ordersICE officers in Minnesota on Wednesday were directed to avoid engaging with agitators as they carry out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, according to internal guidance reviewed by ... reuters.com

Exclusive-Trump calls Minnesota ICE shooting 'sad to see on both sides'By Steve Holland and Ted Hesson WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump struck a more conciliatory tone regarding an ICE officer's fatal shooting of a Minnesota mother, saying on ... msn.com

