kremlin says trump asked putin to halt strikes on kyiv until february 1

Il Kremlin ha confermato che Donald Trump avrebbe chiesto a Vladimir Putin di fermare gli attacchi su Kyiv fino al 1° febbraio. La notizia arriva mentre si intensificano le tensioni tra Russia e Stati Uniti, senza che ci siano ancora risposte ufficiali da Mosca. La richiesta, riferiscono fonti vicine al Cremlino, sarebbe arrivata durante una conversazione privata tra i due leader. Per ora, non ci sono conferme su eventuali accordi né commenti ufficiali da parte di Putin o del governo russo.

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received a personal request from his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump to halt strikes on Kyiv until February 1 in order to create a favourable environment for peace negotiations. Asked about the request and Russia’s response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined further comment. Ukraine has said it will reciprocate if Russia forgoes strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure amid a period of bitterly cold weather. Invitato a parlare della richiesta e della risposta della Russia, il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov ha rifiutato ulteriori commenti. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

A seguito degli attacchi russi alle infrastrutture energetiche di Kyiv, oltre il 50% della città rimane senza energia.

