Almost 60% of Kyiv without power as Russian strikes shatter grid

A seguito degli attacchi russi alle infrastrutture energetiche di Kyiv, oltre il 50% della città rimane senza energia. La situazione, descritta dal presidente Zelenskiy, evidenzia le difficoltà causate dai recenti bombardamenti e l’impatto sulla vita quotidiana dei cittadini. La crisi energetica rappresenta una sfida importante per la capitale ucraina, che cerca di affrontare le conseguenze di questi attacchi e di garantire il ripristino dei servizi.

KYIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - More than half of Kyiv is still without power a day after Russian strikes on energy facilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, as Ukrainians struggle through a bitter cold snap. “As of this morning, about 4,000 buildings in Kyiv are still without heat, and nearly 60 percent of the capital is without electricity,” Zelenskiy wrote on X. The temperature in the capital was minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday morning, although it climbed slightly by the afternoon. Some residents complained on social media of being without electricity or heating for more than a day. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

