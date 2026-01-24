pakistan sentences human rights activist to 17 years over anti state posts

Un tribunale pakistano ha condannato a 17 anni di carcere la attivista e avvocato Imaan Mazari e suo marito, accusati di aver pubblicato contenuti considerati contrari allo Stato. La sentenza evidenzia le tensioni tra le autorità e i difensori dei diritti umani nel paese, suscitando preoccupazioni sulla libertà di espressione e sui diritti civili in Pakistan.

“The prosecution has been able to prove its case,” said the court order seen by Reuters. Mazari, a vocal critic of Pakistan’s powerful military, and her husband were convicted on three counts and sentenced to five-year, 10-year and two-year jail terms that will run concurrently, the court said. Human rights groups have questioned the trial, raising concerns over shrinking space for civil rights, freedom of speech and political dissent in the nation of 240 million. Regalati o regala Internazionale. Con un unico abbonamento hai la rivista di carta e tutte le versioni digitali. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Lawyer Iman Mazari, Husband Sentenced to 17 Years Over Social Media Posts in Pakistan | AB News

