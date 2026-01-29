ex google engineer convicted of stealing ai secrets for chinese companies

Ex-Google ingegnere, Linwei Ding, è stato condannato a San Francisco per aver rubato segreti sull’intelligenza artificiale destinati a aziende cinesi. La decisione arriva dopo una lunga battuta d’arresto in tribunale, dove Ding è stato giudicato colpevole di aver trafugato informazioni riservate. L’accusa ha portato in evidenza le preoccupazioni sulla sicurezza dei dati e sulla competizione internazionale nel settore tecnologico. Ding, che lavorava come ingegnere software, ora rischia una condanna pesante.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Former Google software engineer Linwei Ding was convicted by a federal jury in San Francisco on Thursday of stealing AI trade secrets from the U.S. tech giant to benefit two Chinese companies he was secretly working for, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday. Ding, a 38-year-old Chinese national, was found guilty after an 11-day trial of seven counts of economic espionage and seven counts of theft of trade secrets for stealing thousands of pages of confidential information. Each economic espionage charge carries a maximum 15-year prison term and $5 million fine, while each trade secrets charge carries a maximum 10-year term and $250,000 fine. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

