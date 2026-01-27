Japan-US alliance would crumble if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis PM Takaichi says

La relazione tra Giappone e Stati Uniti è fondamentale per la stabilità regionale. Secondo il premier Takaichi, un allentamento in risposta alla crisi di Taiwan potrebbe compromettere questa alleanza strategica. Comprendere le dinamiche geopolitiche tra i due paesi aiuta a valutare le implicazioni di eventuali tensioni nell’area. La cooperazione tra Tokyo e Washington resta un elemento chiave per la sicurezza e la stabilità dell’Asia-Pacifico.

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan’s strategic alliance with the U.S. would collapse if Tokyo were to turn away from a conflict in Taiwan, but distanced herself from previous comments that suggested a possible military response in such an event. Takaichi expressed her latest views on a nationally broadcast TV programme late on Monday, where an opposition party leader criticised her for igniting tensions with China with the earlier remarks. Ties between Japan and China have sunk to the worst level in years after Takaichi said in November that a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could bring about a Japanese military response. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

