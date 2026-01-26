La perdita dello status di eliminazione del morbillo in alcuni paesi europei, tra cui il Regno Unito, riflette un aumento dei casi e una sfida continua alla salute pubblica. È importante monitorare la situazione e rafforzare le campagne di vaccinazione per prevenire nuove epidemie e tutelare le comunità.

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain and several other European countries have lost their measles elimination status, the World Health Organization said on Monday, after a jump in infections across the continent. Measles is entirely preventable by vaccination, but is very contagious, and so is among the first illnesses to rebound when vaccination rates decline. It commonly causes symptoms including high fever and a rash, but can also lead to serious long-term complications and even death. Health experts have warned that rising outbreaks worldwide point to a resurgence of other preventable illnesses in populations increasingly mistrustful or skeptical of vaccines since the COVID-19 pandemic. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - European countries including UK lose measles elimination status

La legge internazionale si applica a tutti gli Stati, compresi gli Stati Uniti, secondo quanto affermato dal ministro delle Finanze tedesco Lars Klingbeil.

Trump Davos Leaked Texts Situation is Worse Than You Think

Argomenti discussi: US-EU crisis shakes stock exchanges: Wall Street Nasdaq closes -2.39%; European Stocks Tumble on New Tariffs; MEDIPEEL EXPANDS ACROSS EUROPE WITH OFFICIAL PRINTEMPS DEBUT AND UK LAUNCH EVENT; TASS (TELEGRAM) * IL PRIMO MINISTRO BRITANNICO STARMER HA COMUNICATO A TRUMP CHE LA DECISIONE DI IMPORRE DAZI DOGANALI A OTTO PAESI EUROPEI È INAPPROPRIATA.

