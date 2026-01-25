L'amministrazione Trump ha adottato decisioni che riducono il finanziamento e la supervisione delle telecamere indossate dai funzionari dell'immigrazione. Questa scelta ha suscitato discussioni sulla trasparenza e il controllo delle attività di sorveglianza. L'articolo analizza le implicazioni di tali riduzioni e il contesto politico che le ha motivate.

Footage from bystanders of two fatal shootings of U.S. citizen protesters, including Saturday’s incident that left an ICU nurse dead, has underscored the power of video in checking official statements that have portrayed people who have been shot as provoking violent encounters with immigration officers. Cameras worn by officers long have been central to police reform efforts for this reason. The Trump administration, however, moved last year to slow-walk a pilot program to give ICE officers body cameras, urging Congress in June to cut the funding by 75% and bucking a nationwide trend of cameras for law enforcement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Trump moved to cut funding for ICE body cameras, pared back oversight

US oversight of Venezuela may last years, Trump tells NYTL'attenzione internazionale sulla supervisione degli Stati Uniti in Venezuela potrebbe protrarsi per diversi anni, secondo quanto dichiarato dall'ex presidente Donald Trump al New York Times.

Trump threatens funding for states over sanctuary cities as clashes intensify in MinneapolisIl presidente Donald Trump ha annunciato l'intenzione di sospendere il finanziamento federale a quegli stati che adottano politiche considerate come favorevoli alle cosiddette

