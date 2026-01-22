tunisia sentences two prominent journalists to three and a half years in prison state news says

In Tunisia, due process has led to the sentencing of journalists Bohran Bssaies and Mourad Zghidi to three and a half years in prison. This decision highlights ongoing concerns regarding press freedom in the country.

Tunisia sentences lawyer and Saied critic to five years in prisonA Tunisian court has sentenced Ahmed Souab, a lawyer and fierce critic of President Kais Saied, to five years in prison, his lawyer said, in a case that rights groups say marks a deepening crackdown ... aljazeera.com

La Tunisia sta vivendo ore drammatiche e il nostro pensiero non può che andare lì Da lunedì, un’ondata di maltempo eccezionale – definita da molti una vera e propria tempesta ciclonica – ha colpito duramente il Paese. In soli tre giorni, su governatorati co - facebook.com facebook