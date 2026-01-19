Prince Harry and Elton John’s lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher to begin

Il processo tra Prince Harry, Elton John e il publisher del Daily Mail è previsto per l'inizio a Londra. La causa riguarda questioni di privacy e giornalismo, e rappresenta un'importante fase nelle controversie legali che coinvolgono figure pubbliche e i media. La decisione si inserisce nel contesto di un dibattito più ampio sulla tutela della privacy e sulla libertà di stampa nel Regno Unito.

Associated, which also publishes the Mail on Sunday, has rejected all the allegations, calling them preposterous smears, and argues they are part of a coordinated conspiracy against the press. Harry smiled and waved at waiting photographers as he walked into the court. Both sides are likely to make allegations of dishonesty about the other. Not just reputations, but also legal costs running to tens of millions of dollars ride on the outcome. “This case asks whether Britain’s most influential publisher truly sailed through the phone-hacking era without touching the water — or whether it simply avoided the spotlight,” media lawyer Mark Stephens said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Harry e la causa al Daily Mail per violazione della privacy, ecco quanto gli costerebbe perdere

Il principe Harry ha intentato una causa da 45 milioni di euro contro il Daily Mail per violazione della privacy. La vicenda, che ha attirato molta attenzione, potrebbe avere conseguenze finanziarie significative per il membro della famiglia reale, qualora la sua azione legale non dovesse andare a suo favore.

