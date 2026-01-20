CEO confidence in revenue outlook hits five-year low - as AI becomes a defining divide between leaders and laggards | PwC 2026 Global CEO Survey

Secondo il rapporto PwC 2026, la fiducia dei CEO nelle prospettive di fatturato delle aziende ha raggiunto il minimo degli ultimi cinque anni. La crescita si scontra con sfide legate all’adozione dell’intelligenza artificiale, ai rischi geopolitici e alle crescenti minacce informatiche. Questi fattori stanno accentuando il divario tra aziende innovative e quelle più lente nel percorso digitale.

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 PRNewswire -- CEO confidence in their company's revenue prospects has fallen to its lowest level in five years, as business leaders grapple with uneven returns from artificial intelligence, rising geopolitical risk, and intensifying cyber threats. According to PwC's 29th Global CEO Survey, only three-in-ten (30%) CEOs say they are confident about revenue growth over the next 12 months—down from 38% in 2025 and 56% in 2022. The findings suggest that as CEOs navigate a complex operating environment shaped by rapid technological change, geopolitical uncertainty, and economic pressure, many companies have yet to translate investment into consistent financial gains. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

Il CEO di Saks Global Enterprises, Marc Metrick, si dimetteMarc Metrick si è dimesso dalla posizione di CEO di Saks Global Enterprises.

