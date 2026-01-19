Billionaires’ wealth hits new peak as their clout grows Oxfam says

Secondo Oxfam, la ricchezza dei miliardari ha raggiunto un nuovo massimo storico, crescendo a un ritmo tre volte superiore rispetto all’anno precedente. Questo aumento evidenzia un ampliamento delle disuguaglianze economiche e delle influenze politiche, sottolineando la crescente concentrazione di ricchezza nelle mani di pochi. La situazione solleva interrogativi sulle dinamiche di distribuzione e sulle implicazioni sociali di questa tendenza.

In a report timed for the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the charity said the fortunes of global billionaires jumped 16% in 2025 to $18.3 trillion, extending an 81% rise since 2020. The gains happened even as one in four people worldwide struggle to eat regularly and nearly half the global population live in poverty. The group links the latest wealth surge to policies under U.S. President Donald Trump, whose second administration has cut taxes, shielded multinational corporations from international pressure and eased scrutiny of monopolies. Soaring valuations of artificial intelligence companies have added further windfall gains for already wealthy investors. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

