Saudi Arabia Redefines Wealth in Shift From Oil Dependence

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2025 PRNewswire -- In an analytical article published in Asharq Al-Awsat titled "How is Saudi Arabia Redefining Wealth and Economic Sovereignty?", writer Faisal Abu Zaki explored the profound transformations taking place in the Kingdom's economic structure under Saudi Vision 2030. He emphasized that the Kingdom is not merely rebuilding its economy but fundamentally redefining wealth and economic sovereignty by transitioning to an economy based on knowledge, technology, and people. Abu Zaki noted that Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy exceeded 57% of GDP in the first quarter of 2025, while non-oil revenues increased from SAR 164 billion in 2015 to more than SAR 502 billion in 2024. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - Saudi Arabia Redefines Wealth in Shift From Oil Dependence

