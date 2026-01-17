Un giudice degli Stati Uniti ha stabilito che il governo deve correggere un errore nella deportazione di uno studente universitario, riconoscendo che la decisione si è basata su un errore. La sentenza dà all'amministrazione tre settimane per affrontare la questione, evidenziando l'importanza di procedure corrette nel trattamento dei migranti. La vicenda sottolinea l'importanza di rispettare i diritti di chi si trova in processo di regolarizzazione.

BOSTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday gave the Trump administration three weeks to “rectify the mistake” it made by deporting a college student to Honduras while she was traveling home to visit her family for Thanksgiving as he recommended it issue her a student visa. U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston imposed the deadline after a lawyer for the administration earlier this week apologized for having violated a court order that should have prevented 19-year-old Any Lucia Lopez Belloza from being sent to Honduras. She is a Honduran national who was brought to the United States by her mother when she was 8 while seeking asylum. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US judge says visa warranted for ‘mistake’ of deporting college student

Leggi anche: Judge suggests visa for college student deported mistakenly to Honduras

Leggi anche: Judge dread morirà nella nuova saga death of a judge

Qui trovi una selezione di articoli, aggiornamenti e post social sullo stesso argomento.

Judge suggests visa for college student deported mistakenly to Honduras; Federal Appeals Court Blocks Lower Court Order Freeing Mahmoud Khalil; Judge suggests visa for college student deported mistakenly to Honduras.

US judge says visa warranted for 'mistake' of deporting college student - judge on Friday gave the Trump administration three weeks to "rectify the mistake" it made by deporting a college student to Honduras while she was traveling home to visit her family for ... msn.com