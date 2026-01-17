US judge says visa warranted for ‘mistake’ of deporting college student
Un giudice degli Stati Uniti ha stabilito che il governo deve correggere un errore nella deportazione di uno studente universitario, riconoscendo che la decisione si è basata su un errore. La sentenza dà all'amministrazione tre settimane per affrontare la questione, evidenziando l'importanza di procedure corrette nel trattamento dei migranti. La vicenda sottolinea l'importanza di rispettare i diritti di chi si trova in processo di regolarizzazione.
BOSTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday gave the Trump administration three weeks to “rectify the mistake” it made by deporting a college student to Honduras while she was traveling home to visit her family for Thanksgiving as he recommended it issue her a student visa. U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston imposed the deadline after a lawyer for the administration earlier this week apologized for having violated a court order that should have prevented 19-year-old Any Lucia Lopez Belloza from being sent to Honduras. She is a Honduran national who was brought to the United States by her mother when she was 8 while seeking asylum. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
