judge suggests visa for college student deported mistakenly to honduras

Un giudice federale negli Stati Uniti ha suggerito all’amministrazione Trump di risolvere una situazione burocratica emettendo un visto studentesco a uno studente deportato erroneamente in Honduras. La vicenda evidenzia le complessità e le criticità delle procedure di immigrazione, sottolineando l’importanza di un sistema più efficiente e giusto. La decisione invita a riflettere sulle modalità di gestione delle pratiche migratorie e sui diritti degli studenti coinvolti.

By Nate RaymondBOSTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to resolve a “bureaucratic mess” by issuing a student visa to a c. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

