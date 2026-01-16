In Germania, le autorità e le istituzioni dedicate alla memoria dell'Olocausto hanno espresso preoccupazione riguardo alla diffusione di immagini false legate all'intelligenza artificiale. La richiesta è rivolta alle piattaforme social per bloccare la circolazione di contenuti ingannevoli che potrebbero minare la sensibilità pubblica e il rispetto per le vittime. La questione evidenzia l'importanza di un controllo accurato nel settore digitale per tutelare la memoria storica.

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s government and Holocaust memorial institutions have demanded social media platforms stop the spread of fake images which they say are distorting and trivialising history. Concentration camp memorial sites and documentation centres expressed deep concern in a letter this week at a tide of so-called AI Slop, or falsified images, around the Nazis’ killing of more than six million Jews during World War Two. “AI-generated content distorts history by trivialising and kitschification,” said the organizations’ January 13 letter, adding that such images helped fuel mistrust among users of authentic historical documents. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Alarm in Germany over AI Holocaust imagery

