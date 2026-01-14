FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter US attorney general says

Il Dipartimento di Giustizia e l’FBI hanno eseguito una perquisizione presso l’abitazione di un giornalista del Washington Post, nell’ambito di un’indagine legata a documenti riservati. La notizia solleva questioni sulla libertà di stampa e sulla tutela delle fonti giornalistiche negli Stati Uniti. La vicenda è attualmente oggetto di attenzione pubblica e istituzionale, con possibili ripercussioni sul rapporto tra media e autorità.

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Justice Department and FBI executed a search warrant at the home of a Washington Post reporter "who was obtaining and reporting classif.

FBI Searches Home of Washington Post Reporter in Classified Documents Probe, Newspaper Says - Attorney General Pam Bondi says the search of a Washington Post reporter’s home was done at the Pentagon’s request as part of a leak investigation. msn.com

FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter in classified documents probe - FBI agents searched a reporter's home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of taking home government secrets, the newspaper reported. msn.com

