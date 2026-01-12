NFL | Rams Bears Bills Patriots e 49ers avanzano al Divisional Round dei play-offs

Le squadre dei Rams, Bears, Bills, Patriots e 49ers si sono qualificate per il Divisional Round dei play-offs NFL, confermando le aspettative del Super Wild Card Round. Questo primo turno ha offerto una serie di incontri intensi e regolamentati, contribuendo a mantenere alta l’attenzione degli appassionati sulla fase successiva della competizione. Di seguito, una sintesi delle qualificazioni e delle sfide in programma.

Come ampiamente previsto e preventivabile il Super Wild Card Round, primo turno dei play-offs della NFL, ha regalato emozioni a non finire. In attesa dell'ultimo match di questa notte tra Pittsburgh Steelers e Houston Texans, abbiamo assistito a cinque partite che, tutte, hanno proposto notevoli colpi di scena. NFC – CAROLINA PANTHERS-LOS ANGELES RAMS 31-34 Tutte le previsioni davano i Rams pronti a "passeggiare" in casa dei Panthers che, invece, hanno fatto soffrire, e non poco, i californiani. Pronti, via, e Stafford lancia per 14 yds per Nacua che segna il 7-0 iniziale. I gialloblù non si fermano e, ad inizio secondo quarto, volano sul 14-0 con Nacua che corre in meta per 5 yds.

