Iran’s army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest

Da internazionale.it 10 gen 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

L'esercito iraniano ha dichiarato che proteggerà infrastrutture strategiche e proprietà pubbliche, cercando di contenere le crescenti tensioni nel paese. La collaborazione della popolazione è stata chiamata in causa per contrastare eventuali manovre destabilizzanti esterne. Queste dichiarazioni si inseriscono nel contesto di un periodo di fermento sociale e politico a Teheran, con l’obiettivo di preservare la stabilità e la sicurezza nazionale.

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Iranian army said on Saturday it would safeguard strategic infrastructure and public property and urged Iranians to thwart “the enemy’s plot. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

