ISX Financial EU Plc exits National Stock Exchange of Australia NSX Ltd

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 24, 2025 PRNewswire -- ISX Financial EU Plc ("ISXX") announces that it has received AU$5,556,608.72 in cleared electronic funds relating to its 27.595% shareholding in NSX Ltd. Settlement of the equity consideration was completed late last week. In addition to the equity consideration above, ISXX has received the agreed interest to date, restructuring and establishment fees totalling AU$3,014,438.14, associated with the loan restructuring of two convertible notes extended to the NSX Ltd. The equity sale was via a scheme of arrangement for 100% takeover of the NSX Ltd by CNSX Global Markets Inc. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it © Iltempo.it - ISX Financial EU Plc exits National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX Ltd)

Altri contenuti sullo stesso argomento

ISX Financial EU Plc exits National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX Ltd) - ISX Financial EU Plc ("ISXX") announces that it has received AU$5,556,608. Si legge su iltempo.it

ISX Financial EU PLC Announce Their Record Breaking Q4 2024 Results - ISX Financial EU PLC (ISX Plc), is pleased to present its earnings for Q4 2024. adnkronos.com scrive

ISX Financial EU plc secures novel technology patent for identity verification using uninterrupted video KYC - ISX Financial EU plc is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, ISX IP Ltd, has been advised of European Patent Office's decision to grant ... Come scrive adnkronos.com