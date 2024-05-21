Fonte : seriea24 di 21 mag 2024

Riassunto: MultiBank Group rivoluziona il settore finanziario lanciando MEX Exchange, la prima ECN internazionale nei paesi BRICS e GCC (Di martedì 21 maggio 2024) Naser Taher, fondatore di MultiBank Group, presenta la piattaforma di scambio che nel 2024 trasformerà l’ordine mondiale finanziario DUBAI, Emirati Arabi Uniti–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MultiBank Group annuncia l’inizio del lancio di un’innovativa rete globale di comunicazioni elettroniche (ECN, Electronic Communications Network ) per investitori istituzionali, MEX Exchange – la prima rete al mondo di questo tipo, basata nei paesi BRICS e GCC, che include strutture di brokeraggio di altissimo livello e altre infrastrutture correlate – che ridefinirà il settore finanziario, infrangendo il predominio regionale degli Stati Uniti e dell’Europa nel mercato ECN globale e diventandone il principale centro ...
