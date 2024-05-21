Riassunto | MultiBank Group rivoluziona il settore finanziario lanciando MEX Exchange - la prima ECN internazionale nei paesi BRICS e GCC

MultiBank Group rivoluziona il settore finanziario lanciando MEX Exchange, la prima ECN internazionale nei paesi BRICS e GCC - multibank group rivoluziona il settore finanziario lanciando MEX Exchange, la prima ECN internazionale nei paesi BRICS e GCC - Naser Taher, fondatore di multibank group, presenta la piattaforma di scambio che nel 2024 trasformerà l’ordine mondiale finanziario (ANSA) ...

MultiBank Group Revolutionizes Finance with the Launch of MEX Exchange, the First Global ECN in the BRICS & GCC - multibank group Revolutionizes Finance with the Launch of MEX Exchange, the First Global ECN in the BRICS & GCC - MEX Exchange has been built by seasoned team of developers, utilising proprietary technology, under the direction of multibank group Founder Naser Taher and MEX Exchange CEO, David Ogg, who is widely ...