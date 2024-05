Wired Next Fest 2024 di Milano - i nuovi ospiti

The End of ‘iPhone’ - The End of ‘iPhone’ - Ken Segall is the reason so many Apple products start with “i.” Now he says it’s time to drop the prefix entirely.

Gillian Anderson risponde alle domande più cercate sul web - Gillian Anderson risponde alle domande più cercate sul web - La poliedrica attrice statunitense torna sullo schermo con un film western, mentre a settembre esce il suo ultimo libro “Want” ...

Indian Voters Are Being Bombarded With Millions of Deepfakes. Political Candidates Approve - Indian Voters Are Being Bombarded With Millions of Deepfakes. Political Candidates Approve - India’s elections are a glimpse of the AI-driven future of democracy. Politicians are using audio and video deepfakes of themselves to reach voters—who may have no idea they’ve been talking to a clone ...