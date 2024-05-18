Fonte : sportface di 18 mag 2024

LIVE – Swiatek-Sabalenka - finale Internazionali d’Italia 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Swiatek-Sabalenka, finale Internazionali d’Italia 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di sabato 18 maggio 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Swiatek-Sabalenka, incontro valevole per la finale femminile degli Internazionali d’Italia 2024 (terra battuta). Si affrontano le prime due giocatrici del ranking mondiale eppure è la polacca l’indiscussa favorita secondo le quote dei bookmakers. Da queste parti, infatti, la campionessa in carica del Roland Garros ha già alzato al cielo il trofeo in ben due edizioni consecutive (2021 e 2022). Il bilancio degli scontri diretti, inoltre, vede saldamente in vantaggio sempre Swiatek per 7-3. Le due tenniste hanno incrociato la racchetta recentemente nell’altro torneo WTA 1000 di Madrid. Anche in quella circostanza si trattava dell’ultimo atto, con la nativa di Varsavia che è riuscita a cancellare la ...
