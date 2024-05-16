Fonte : movieplayer di 16 mag 2024

Never Let Go | Halle Berry è una madre alle prese con uno spirito malvagio nel trailer del film horror

Never Let Go: Halle Berry è una madre alle prese con uno spirito malvagio nel trailer del film horror (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) A settembre arriverà nei cinema americani il film horror Never Let Go, con star Halle Berry, ecco le prime terrificanti scene grazie al trailer. Il 27 settembre arriverà nei cinema americani il film horror Never Let Go, con star Halle Berry, di cui Lionsgate ha condiviso il trailer. Nel video si introduce la situazione da brivido che si trova ad affrontare una famiglia che cerca di sopravvivere in un mondo pieno di pericoli. La storia di una famiglia Alla regia di Never Let Go c'è l'esperto di brividi e tensione Alexandre Aja. Al centro della trama c'è una madre e i suoi due figli, due gemelli, che da anni affrontano ...
