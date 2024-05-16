Never Let Go | l' inquietante trailer dell' horror apocalittico di Alexandre Aja con Halle Berry

'Never Let Go' trailer: Halle Berry faces evil in new thriller - 'never Let Go' trailer: Halle Berry faces evil in new thriller - May 16 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film never Let Go. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Halle Berry. never Let Go is a psychological thriller-horror ...

Halle Berry Battles Evil Spirit in ‘Never Let Go’ Horror-Thriller Trailer - Halle Berry Battles Evil Spirit in ‘never Let Go’ Horror-Thriller trailer - Halle Berry plays a mother with twin sons battling an evil spirit closing in on their wilderness home after a world-ending event in the trailer for Lionsgate ‘s never Let Go, which dropped on Thursday ...

Never Let Go Trailer with Halle Berry - never Let Go trailer with Halle Berry - Lionsgate has shared the official trailer for never Let Go, the upcoming psychological thriller directed by Alexandre Aja (Crawl, The Hills Have Eyes). Written by KC Coughlin and Ryan Grassby, the ...