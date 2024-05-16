Fonte : sportface di 16 mag 2024 whatsapp

NBA Playoffs 2024 | il tabellone completo e gli accoppiamenti

NBA Playoffs 2024: il tabellone completo e gli accoppiamenti (Di giovedì 16 maggio 2024) Il tabellone completo con gli accoppiamenti dei Playoffs NBA 2024: sedici squadre proveranno a conquistare il titolo conquistato lo scorso anno dai Denver Nuggets. Nella Eastern Conference, dopo una Regular Season dominata, la prima testa di serie sono i Boston Celtics. Nella Western, invece, tanta lotta fino all’ultima delle 82 partite disputate dalle diverse squadre: alla fine a spuntarla e prendersi il primo seed sono i Thunder, che riescono ad avere la meglio sui campioni in carica e sui Timberwolves. Di seguito il tabellone completo e gli accoppiamenti. NBA Playoffs  2024: TUTTI I RISULTATI NBA Playoffs 2024: IL CALENDARIO DEI PLAYOFF NBA Playoffs ...
