Fonte : sportface di 13 mag 2024 whatsapp

Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics oggi in tv | canale - orario e diretta streaming gara-4 NBA Playoffs 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics oggi in tv: canale, orario e diretta streaming gara-4 NBA Playoffs 2024 (Di lunedì 13 maggio 2024) Il canale, l’orario e le indicazioni per vedere in diretta tv Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics, gara-4 del secondo turno dei Playoff NBA 2023/2024. Dopo la sorprendente sconfitta in gara-2, Tatum e compagni sono tornati a dettare legge ed hanno vinto comodamente gara-3, riportandosi al comando. L’obiettivo è salutare l’Ohio con un’altra vittoria così da archiviare la pratica davanti ai propri tifosi, ma non sarà facile visto i Cavs venderanno cara la pelle nel tentativo di ristabilire la parità. La palla a due è prevista oggi, nella notte tra lunedì 13 e martedì 14 maggio, all’01:00 ora italiana. Di seguito, le informazioni per seguire in diretta ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: cleveland cavaliers-boston

2024 NBA Playoffs second round schedule: How to watch tonight's games, where to stream and more - 2024 NBA Playoffs second round schedule: How to watch tonight's games, where to stream and more - The second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs continues this week. Next up Game 4 for the Celtics vs. Cavaliers (7 p.m. on TNT) and Thunder vs. Mavericks (9:30 p.m. on TNT). The NBA playoffs will air ...

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Gets up some shots - Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Gets up some shots - Allen has missed the past six games for cleveland and is listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 against Boston. He was doing a lot of stationary shooting according to the media, but it's a sign ...

Sports betting roundup: Betting odds fluctuate in back-and-forth NBA playoffs - Sports betting roundup: Betting odds fluctuate in back-and-forth NBA playoffs - The back-and-forth action in the NBA playoffs has seen plenty of swings in betting odds at BetMGM Sportsbook.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.