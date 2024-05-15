House of The Dragon | svelato il teaser dalla seconda stagione - le anticipazioni

- House of the Dragon - Olivia Cooke odia il meme del 'Negroni Sbagliato' : "Ridotta a un fottuto TikTok"
Olivia Cooke irritata e rattristata dall'essere diventata un meme per colpa di una domanda innocente alla collega Emma D'Arcy durante la promozione di House of the Dragon. Olivia Cooke si sente perseguitata dal meme del Negroni Sbagliato a cui ha ...
- Da House of the Dragon a Il Trono di Spade : l’albero genealogico dei Targaryen
L'albero genealogico di Casa Targaryen: ecco come si arriva da House of the Dragon a Game of Thrones. Ripassiamo in attesa dell'arrivo della seconda stagione di House of the Dragon, su NOW dal 17 giugno. Tutte le casate create da George R.R. Martin ...
- House of the Dragon - rilasciato il trailer della seconda stagione – Video
E’ stato rilasciato il trailer ufficiale della seconda stagione di House of the Dragon pronta a sbarcare sul piccolo schermo con i suoi otto episodi. La seconda stagione di House of the Dragon arriverà sul piccolo schermo a partire dal 17 giugno. ...
'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' release date unveiled - 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' release date unveiled - The film stars Milly Alcock ("house of the dragon") as the titular Girl of Steel, with Craig Gillespie ("Cruella") directing from a script by Ana Nogueira ("The Vampire Diaries"), as per Variety. The ...
'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' to soar into theaters on June 26, 2026 - 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' to soar into theaters on June 26, 2026 - Woman of Tomorrow' has confirmed its release date, signalling a key milestone in the rejuvenated DC Universe. The film is set to hit the theaters on June 26, 2026.
Hollywood is determined to ruin Tolkien for future generations - Hollywood is determined to ruin Tolkien for future generations - Ring-a-ding-ding, a new trailer for the world’s favourite small-screen fantasy series, has just hit the internet. It has everything. Glinting swords, roaring monsters, men with lush quiffs pouting in ...