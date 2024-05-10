Room 999 | il cinema sta per morire? Rispondono Wenders - Luhrman - Sorrentino e molti altri registi

- Room 999 - la recensione : 30 registi e il destino del cinema
La recensione di Room 999, il documentario di Lubna Playoust che, ispirandosi al film di Wim Wenders, decide di interrogare di nuovo 30 registi sul destino della Settima Arte. Al cinema. I documentari che si occupano di instaurare una discussione ...
- MOVIEROOMS : un nuovo video di gameplay mostra il gioco sul cinema
Dopo un primo annuncio, è stato rilasciato un nuovo trailer di MOVIEROOMS, il gioco gestionale sulle sale cinematografiche in cui verrà data al giocatore la possibilità di aprire un cinema, gestirlo tra la struttura, le spese e le tecnologie, ma ...
- Movierooms - al via la campagna kickstarter del videogame per chi ama il cinema e le sale
Movierooms è un nuovo videogame per il quale oggi parte la campagna crowfunding su kickstarter in cui il cinema è protagonista e attraverso il quale i giocatori possono creare le proprie sale cinematografiche e scoprire, divertendosi a gestire la ...
