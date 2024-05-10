Fonte : vanityfair di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Room 999 | il cinema sta per morire? Rispondono Wenders - Luhrman - Sorrentino e molti altri registi

Room 999

Room 999: il cinema sta per morire? Rispondono Wenders, Luhrmann, Sorrentino e molti altri registi (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Quarant'anni dopo Camera 666, la regista Lubna Playoust chiede a 30 cineasti se il cinema sia alla fine. E le risposte sono sorprendenti
