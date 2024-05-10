Fonte : mistermovie di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

I Fantastici Quattro della Marvel trovano il loro Galactus nell’attore di The Witch Ralph Ineson

Fantastici Quattro

Ralph Ineson potrebbe interpretare Galactus nei nuovi "Fantastici Quattro" della Marvel.
