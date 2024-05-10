Fonte : ildenaro di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Gabriella Fraire nuova presidente di Anra - l’Associazione nazionale dei risk manager

Gabriella Fraire nuova presidente di Anra, l’Associazione nazionale dei risk manager (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) L’Anra, Associazione nazionale dei risk manager e responsabili assicurazioni aziendali ha una nuova presidente: Gabriella Fraire – Insurance manager di Prysmian SpA, subentra ufficialmente a Carlo Cosimi – Group risk & Insurance Management Vice President di Maire SpA alla guida di una realtà diventata punto di riferimento del panorama nazionale della gestione del rischio. Fraire diventa così la seconda presidente donna nella storia di Anra dalla sua fondazione nel 1972, dopo Annita Pappagallo, storica risk manager di Pirelli. La nuova presidente è stata eletta con oltre 200 voti ...
