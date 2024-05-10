David Gilmour annuncia sei concerti al Circo Massimo di Roma - i biglietti

- David Gilmour torna in Italia dopo otto anni per sei concerti a Roma : unici in Europa continentale
David Gilmour terrà sei concerti al Circo Massimo di Roma il prossimo autunno: saranno anteprima del tour mondiale e unici in Europa continentale.Continua a leggere
- “David Gilmour al Circo Massimo per anteprima tour mondiale” - l’annuncio di Onorato
(Adnkronos) – “Con grande soddisfazione annunciamo lo show di David Gilmour al Circo Massimo per l’anteprima mondiale del suo tour, con sei date – 27, 28, 29 settembre e 1, 2 e 3 ottobre 2024 – a pochi giorni di distanza dall'uscita del nuovo ...
David GIlmour, il 6 settembre esce il nuovo album "Luck and Strange" - david gilmour, il 6 settembre esce il nuovo album "Luck and Strange" - ROMA (ITALPRESS) - david gilmour ha annunciato i suoi primi spettacoli dal vivo in Italia dopo otto anni, a sostegno del suo nuovo album "Luck and Strange" in uscita il 6 settembre per Sony Music. Gli ...