David Gilmour annuncia sei concerti al Circo Massimo di Roma - i biglietti

(Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Torna dopo otto anni in Italiacon seievento al, le date e ihato oggi i suoi primi spettacoli dal vivo in Italia dopo otto anni, a sostegno del suo nuovo album Luck and Strange in uscita il 6 settembre per Sony Music. Gli spettacoli che si preno già come uno degli eventi live più importanti del 2024 si svolgeranno ail 27, 28 e 29 settembre e l’1, 2 e 3 ottobre e saranno anteprima mondiale e unici spettacoli nell’ Europa continentale. Gli show si terranno nello straordinario scenario del, uno dei luoghi più suggestivi della Capitale, che ospiterà l’evento anche grazie ...

Robert Plant and David Gilmour support Steve Marriott’s children in AI song feud with estate - Robert Plant and david gilmour support Steve Marriott’s children in AI song feud with estate - Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Pink Floyd’s david gilmour are among the rock icons who have expressed support to the children of former Small Faces frontman Steve Marriott as they fight against the ...

10 massive classic rock songs that never charted upon release - 10 massive classic rock songs that never charted upon release - david gilmour’s solo at the end of this 1979 track is regularly ranked as one of the greatest guitar moments in history. Becoming one of Pink Floyd’s most defining and well-regarded tracks, it sits in ...

David GIlmour, il 6 settembre esce il nuovo album "Luck and Strange" - david gilmour, il 6 settembre esce il nuovo album "Luck and Strange" - ROMA (ITALPRESS) - david gilmour ha annunciato i suoi primi spettacoli dal vivo in Italia dopo otto anni, a sostegno del suo nuovo album "Luck and Strange" in uscita il 6 settembre per Sony Music. Gli ...