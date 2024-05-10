Fonte : zonawrestling di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

AEW: Incerti i tempi di recupero di Wheeler Yuta, sta patendo gli effetti della commozione cerebrale (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) La star AEW Wheeler Yuta è fermo ai box ormai da diverso tempo e, precisamente, da inizio 2024. Yuta è stato costretto a fermarsi per via di una commozione cerebrale e, purtroppo, ad oggi ne sta ancora patendo i sintomi e le conseguenze negative. Al momento non ci sono indicazioni certe sui tempi di recupero e su quando lo potremo rivedere sul ring. tempi di recupero Incerti Sean Sapp di Fightful Select ha fornito qualche aggiornamento sulle condizioni di Wheeler Yuta, fermo ai box ormai da parecchio tempo. Al momento, però, i tempi di recupero restano Incerti. Il wrestler sta ancora ...
