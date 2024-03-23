AEW | Wheeler Yuta ha dovuto fare i conti con un infortunio più grave del previsto

AEW: Wheeler Yuta ha dovuto fare i conti con un infortunio più grave del previsto (Di sabato 23 marzo 2024) Fra le tante star della AEW attualmente fuori gioco a causa di un infortunio c’è anche Wheeler Yuta. Il membro del Blackpool Combat Club è stato assente per diverso tempo, rimanendo quasi totalmente escluso dalla guerra fra la sua fazione e le star della CMLL. Tempi di recupero più lunghi del previsto Durante un recente Q&A, Sean Sapp di Fightful Select ha tentato di fare chiarezza sull’attuale situazione di Yuta: “Non si aspettavano che l’infortunio lo tenesse fuori così a lungo. Tuttavia è ancora prevista la sua apparizione alla fine del mese per l’evento della CMLL”. Il BCC, infatti, affronterà le star della CMLL il 29 marzo, in Messico, ma ancora non è chiaro se Yuta potrà effettivamente essere presente all’evento.
