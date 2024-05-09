Fonte : sbircialanotizia di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Travis Scott in concerto a Milano - unica data italiana del tour

Travis Scott

Travis Scott in concerto a Milano, unica data italiana del tour (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Il rapper di Houston si esibirà martedì 23 luglio all’Ippodromo SNAI La Maura Il 'Travis Scott: Utopia– Circus Maximus World tour' sbarca in Europa, dopo il bagno di folla negli Stati Uniti. Il tour del rapper di Houston arriva in Italia martedì 23 luglio 2024 all’Ippodromo SNAI La Maura di Milano, per quella che sarà
