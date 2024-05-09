Khyentse Norbu - film-maker acclamato a livello internazional - presenta alla prima mondiale virtuale dell' 11 maggio 2024 il suo capolavoro Pig at the Crossin - , a cui è stato negato l' accesso ai festival

Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

THIMPHU, BHUTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 maggio 2024 - Il rinomato film-maker Khyentse Norbu, acclamato per opere influenti come "La Coppa" e "Maghi e viaggiatori", presenta il suo ultimo capolavoro cinematografico "Pig at the Crossing", nato in collaborazione con un gruppo di giovani film-maker bhutanesi. Questo progetto si allontana coraggiosamente dalle convenzioni della produzione cinematografica e fa da trampolino di lancio per voci emergenti di indubbio talento, per molte delle quali questa impresa rappresenta la prima esperienza
