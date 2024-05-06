Internationally Acclaimed Filmmaker Khyentse Norbu' s Pig at the Crossing to Premiere Virtually on 11th May 2024 Globally After Festival Rejections

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) (Adnkronos) - THIMPHU, BHUTAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May- Renowned, celebrated for his seminal works such as "The Cup" and "Travellers and Magicians," unveils his latest cinematic masterpiece, "Pig at the," crafted in collaboration with a cadre of young Bhutaneses. In a bold departure from conventional filmmaking norms, this project showcases the talents of emerging voices, many of whom embarked on their maiden cinematic voyage with this endeavor. https://youtu.be/dkOpr0 M3Ws?si=gUD9ftf-cDPZxZRu Despite facing rejection from 30 esteemed films, "Pig at the" perseveres to share its narrative with audiences worldwide through an innovative virtual. ...