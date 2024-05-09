Fonte : movieplayer di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

J J Abrams - Glen Powell in trattative per essere la star del nuovo sci-fi

Abrams Glen

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

J.J. Abrams, Glen Powell in trattative per essere la star del nuovo sci-fi (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Il protagonista di Tutti tranne te potrebbe entrare nel cast del nuovo film del regista di star Trek. In seguito alla co-produzione del documentario The Blue Angels, J.J. Abrams e Glen Powell potrebbero tornare a lavorare insieme, con quest'ultimo in corsa per essere il protagonista del nuovo sci-fi diretto dal regista di star Trek. Al momento, non c'è alcuna ufficialità ma dopo il successo ottenuto con Top Gun: Maverick e Tutti tranne te, Powell è uno dei nomi più richiesti in questo momento a Hollywood. L'agenda di Glen Powell è parecchio fitta di impegni. Sarà presto il protagonista di Hit Man, il nuovo film Netflix diretto da Richard Linklater, con il quale ha lavorato alla ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti: abrams glen
  • Glen Powell in trattative per il prossimo film di JJ Abrams

    | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie Powell potrebbe recitare nel misterioso nuovo film di Abrams. | Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it | Mister Movie

  • Glen Powell in trattative per il nuovo film di J.J. Abrams

    Glen Powell potrebbe essere la star del nuovo film di J. J. Abrams: un progetto ancora top secret e di cui non sono noti i dettagli, come riportato da THR. Dopo Hit Man e Twisters, film in uscita in cui vedremo l’attore di Tutti tranne te ...

J.J. Abrams, Glen Powell in trattative per essere la star del nuovo sci-fi - J.J. abrams, glen Powell in trattative per essere la star del nuovo sci-fi - Il protagonista di Tutti tranne te potrebbe entrare nel cast del nuovo film del regista di Star Trek.

Richa Chadha on Nora Fatehi’s thoughts about feminism: 'I think it’s a misguided reaction...' - Richa Chadha on Nora Fatehi’s thoughts about feminism: 'I think it’s a misguided reaction...' - glen Powell In Talks To Star In JJ abrams Next Following Collaboration On The Blue Angels Documentary ‘You're Not Alone’: Cara Delevingne Shares Encouraging Message To Those On Their Sobriety Journey ...

Who is Roman Reigns' Dad All You Need to Know About WWE Legend Sika Anoa'i - Who is Roman Reigns' Dad All You Need to Know About WWE Legend Sika Anoa'i - Know the wrestling legacy of Roman Reigns' father Sika Ano'i and his uncle Afa Anoa'i, regarding how they started in the wrestling business and where have they gone.

Video di Tendenza
Video Abrams Glen
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.