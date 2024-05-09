Il nuovo horror In a Violent Nature raggiunge un punteggio quasi perfetto con Rotten Tomatoes

- In a Violent Nature : trailer per l'horror girato dal punto di vista del killer
E se una storia alla Venerdì 13 fosse girato dal punto di vista di Jason? Questa la singolare premessa del film E se un horror fosse raccontato dal punto di vista del killer? Questa la premessa di In a Violent Nature, che si mostra nel suo nuovo ...
“An audience member vomited”: Violent New Slasher Makes Streaming Debut - “An audience member vomited”: violent New Slasher Makes Streaming Debut - Audience reacting to a kill from ‘IN A violent NATURE’ during the Chicago Critics Film Fest screening of the film. An audience member also vomited during the screening. The film, described as a ...
Questo audio è stato registrato al cinema durante un nuovo film horror: fa paura! - Questo audio è stato registrato al cinema durante un nuovo film horror: fa paura! - In a violent nature la carneficina sarà raccontata esclusivamente dal punto di vista del killer: ecco le reazioni durante le proiezioni in anteprima.