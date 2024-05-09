Fonte : bergamonews di 9 mag 2024 whatsapp

Air Arabia - carrier partner of IVS 202 - has dedicated special discounted fares to IVS visitors

Air Arabia

Air Arabia, carrier partner of IVS 2024, has dedicated special discounted fares to IVS visitors (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Get the chance to fly from Sharjah, Casablanca, Cairo, Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore to Bergamo and back at incredible prices:     Book* immediately your exclusive offer by writing to: [email protected] *Subject to availability   May 14th 2024 – Conference and private openingMay 15th > 16th 2024 – Exhibition and conference
