Thank You - Next su Netflix | tram - ca -t, finale e stagione 2

Thank You, Next su Netflix: trama, cast, finale e stagione 2 (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) Dal 9 maggio 2024 è disponibile su Netflix Thank You, Next. Si tratta della nuova serie TV romantica turca, che è pronta a conquistare gli abbonati alla nota piattaforma. Gli show prodotti in Turchia sono ormai diventati popolari in Italia e in altri Paesi. Per questo, Netflix continua giustamente a puntare su questi titoli. Questa commedia romantica è diretta da Bertan Ba?aran. La trama ruota intorno a una giovane avvocata che, dopo la fine di una relazione, decide di gettarsi nel mondo degli appuntamenti con il sostegno dei suoi amici più cari. Thank You, Next: la trama della serie turca Leggi anche: Hercai – Amore e vendetta come finisce: chi muore e il finale Leggi anche: Bodkin su Netflix: ...
